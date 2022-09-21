Asean sets up panel to review thorny issues affecting trade deal with India

As a result, Sansern said, the renegotiations would be a good chance to review the issue to respond to the current manufacturing structure of Asean countries. The talks would also touch on other obstacles coming in the way of the free-trade agreement between India and Asean, Sansern added.

During the meeting, the Asean ministers also discussed economic cooperation with the Asean-India Business Council.

The council called for a review of the AITIGA to be more comprehensive and to cover more products, Sansern said.

He said the council also called on Asean and India to make customs clearance more convenient for companies on both sides.

Last year, the value of bilateral trade between Asean and India was US$91.49 billion (3.37 trillion baht), an increase of 39.26 per cent from the previous year.

Asean exported goods worth $53.7 billion and imported $37.7 billion worth of products.

The value of trade between Thailand and India was $14.94 billion, an increase of 52.52 per cent, with the kingdom's exports totalling $8.5 billion and imports amounting to $4.3 billion.