Vietnam’s northern and central provinces prepare for arrival of typhoon Noru

The typhoon is set to enter Vietnam’s East Sea later today, becoming the fourth to hit the country in 2022.

The typhoon was about 250km off Luzon Island in the Philippines at 10am on Sunday, with wind speeds of 167-183km per hour, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

By 10am on Monday, it will be about 740km off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands with wind speeds slowing to 134-149km per hour.

All vessels working in the danger zone are at high risk of strong winds, high waves and tornadoes. The disaster risk level is at level three (five is the highest).

By 10am on Tuesday, the typhoon will be about 140km off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands and its wind speed is forecast to be 134-140km per hour.

Parts of the South China Sea are already seeing the effects, with strong gusts and waves of between six to eight metres in height.

​Thua Thien-Hue Province, home to more than 2,000 fishing ships with about 11,350 fishermen, on Sunday morning banned all vessels from going to sea. The provincial port authorities are working to ensure safety for ships anchored in Thuan An and Chan May ports. The province also asked localities to assign workers to be on duty all day to monitor the typhoon’s progress and arrange any response measures.

Residents are being moved to safety, with priority given to children, the elderly, pregnant women and disabled people. There are also plans to move 26,255 households with 99,424 people in case of flooding.