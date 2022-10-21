Vietnamese cuisine voted among best in the world
Vietnam has been named among the top 10 countries in the world with the best food, according to readers of the Canadian magazine The Travel.
Having distinctive cuisine with flavours that are particularly popular internationally, Vietnam has been ranked fifth on the list.
“Seafood is a popular food in Vietnam as the country contains so many fishing villages, but Vietnam is not all about seafood,” the magazine wrote.
“In fact, the wide variety of food in the country will leave visitors perplexed.”
It recommends tourists try pho the country’s iconic noodle soup with either beef or chicken.
Pho is made and served across the country though it originated in Hanoi and was taken to the south, where other distinct touches were added.
The magazine also suggests visitors should sample snacks such as spring rolls and banh mi, a type of Vietnamese baguette.
“There are different types of rice dishes to also try out and while some consist of chicken, others consist of beef or pork,” it added.
Thailand and the Philippines are the other two Southeast Asian nations on the list of the best food as chosen by readers of The Travel.
The US, meanwhile, tops the list, which also mentions Germany, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Spain and India.
Vietnamese cuisine has been praised by many international chefs and prestigious food magazines in recent years.
The oldest and largest French TV channel – TF1 – broadcast a report on the success of world cuisine in France over the past 10 years, in which Vietnamese cuisine was honoured as one of the three most loved by the French. The report was screened during the channel’s prime time on February 7.
According to TF1, there are about 3,000 products from 24 different countries being sold in retail distribution systems throughout France. Among them, Vietnamese traditional fried spring rolls ranked third in the list of foreign cuisines most loved by French consumers. The US peanut butter, popcorn and macaroni came in second while Japanese sushi was the most popular.
Vietnam was also honoured as Asia’s Leading Culinary Destination at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020. That was the second year in a row that Vietnam ranks first in Asia in the category.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network