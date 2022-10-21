Vietnamese cuisine voted among best in the world

Having distinctive cuisine with flavours that are particularly popular internationally, Vietnam has been ranked fifth on the list.

“Seafood is a popular food in Vietnam as the country contains so many fishing villages, but Vietnam is not all about seafood,” the magazine wrote.

“In fact, the wide variety of food in the country will leave visitors perplexed.”

It recommends tourists try pho the country’s iconic noodle soup with either beef or chicken.

Pho is made and served across the country though it originated in Hanoi and was taken to the south, where other distinct touches were added.

The magazine also suggests visitors should sample snacks such as spring rolls and banh mi, a type of Vietnamese baguette.