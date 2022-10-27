Four Mekong countries take part in river patrol

Law enforcers from the riparian counties are taking part in the four-day patrol, which will cover a distance of more than 600 kilometres, China Radio International (CRI) reported.

Four patrol vessels are taking part in the latest security mission. Two Chinese vessels departed Yunnan’s Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture on Wednesday morning to join two other vessels from Laos and Myanmar downstream.

Prior to the patrol, law enforcers from these countries held online talks to analyse criminal movements and the Covid-19 situation along the Mekong.

So far, the Mekong countries have conducted at least 120 joint patrols on the river that runs through their territories.

The Mekong River, or Lancang River as it is known in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping and trading.