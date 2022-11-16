Khmer makeup artist lives Hollywood dream

“I taught eight students in Cambodia during February and March. However, I am not sure there is demand for full-time classes. In addition, I provided most of the materials, which were expensive, out of my own pocket,” she said.

“I am not discouraged. I know that this kind of makeup is not yet popular in the film industry there – and US productions have much larger budgets,” she added.

“If production budgets remain limited in the kingdom, then it may be many years before there is any demand for my skills,” she continued.

As one of Apple’s eight students, Sin Thuokna has been interested in special effects makeup ever since he was young, thanks to a love of movies.

The 27-year-old from Pralay Sdao village, Talos commune, Moung Russey district, Battambang province, said he had always wanted to learn from a professional.

“I started learning to paint on paper, before practising on peoples’ skin. When I heard Apple was visiting the kingdom and offering a course, I contacted her and asked for the details. Unfortunately, the four-day course cost $800 [28,445 baht], and I could not afford to participate,” he explained.

Just a few days before the course began, Apple messaged Thuokna personally, offering him free admission, with all study materials included.

Although the course was short, he said his solid foundation in painting meant he was able to learn a lot from the classes.

He said he was very happy to learn more about his passion and to have a chance to use expensive professional dyes and colours.

“I think special effects makeup is an important skill in any film industry. Cambodia needs to let the world know that we have the skills to match the world, but we need the capital to support us,” he said.

“If an opportunity for sponsorship to study abroad became available, I would pursue it. Unfortunately, I lack the funds to do it on my own,” said the painter, who is becoming well-known in his own right for his comedic paintings.

Although at first glance, applying makeup does not appear to require a lot of physical effort, Apple said the job often involved standing for long periods and lifting heavy cases.

She said the job required a lot of creativity and high energy levels. Many of the most difficult aspects involve working with glue and chemicals and using one’s own judgement to produce practical, but realistic, results.

“For example, after being made up, Kim Kardashian went to functions with three or four Hollywood stars in one night. It required a high degree of skill on my part to make sure the dyes lasted up to five or six hours, even if she was sweating. Most of my work involves transporting a lot of materials. I have to carry large things, as well as work long hours,” she explained.

“I need to make sure I get enough rest and eat a lot because sometimes I have to work 12 hours on location, or stand for four or five hours without being able to sit,” she added.

Apple Love hoped Cambodia’s film industry would embrace modern effects, as she believed they have led to more creative, unique productions.

“Combining western techniques with the quality of the producers and writers working in Cambodia would create incredible spectacles which would elevate the growth of the kingdom’s industry,” she said.

“Thank you for your continued support. After my success with Kim Kardashian, I was pleased to see so many Cambodian fans sharing my excitement on social media,”

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network