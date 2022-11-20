Malaysia polls: Anwar and Muhyiddin locked in battle to form next govt

Anwar Ibrahim said his Pakatan Harapan political coalition had won a simple majority to form a government despite only winning 75 of the 222 seats in Parliament (that figure had risen to 82 at press time). More than 112 seats are needed for a simple majority.

Anwar stopped short of revealing which party or parties Pakatan would be allying with.

Anwar’s rival, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, countered that his Perikatan Nasional coalition had secured enough support to form a government after winning 73 seats.

Anwar rejected that claim, saying, "We, Pakatan, have formed the biggest bloc in the parliament with Muda and also we have to recognise the fact that no party has obtained a simple majority.

"We, therefore, have conducted a series of meetings and negotiations and as a result, I wish to inform you that as the majority bloc, we have managed to get the support of MPs to form the government with a simple majority.”

"Subject to, of course, the normal process, which is to submit to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong [king].