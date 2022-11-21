Indonesia earthquake: Over 50 dead and 700 injured
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed 56 people and wounded hundreds in Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, with rescuers racing to treat the injured as aftershocks hit.
The quake's epicentre was the town of Cianjur, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta.
Health workers and military medics were treating the injured at a triage outside the Cianjur Regional Public Hospital, as the Cianjur regent Herman Suherman said the area of Mangun, near Cianjur, was blocked due to a landslide and victims have not been able to evacuate.
The national disaster agency (BNPB) said 23 people were likely still trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. More than 1,770 houses were damaged and nearly 3,900 people had been displaced in Cianjur, spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.
Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.
