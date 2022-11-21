Indonesia earthquake: Over 50 dead and 700 injured

The quake's epicentre was the town of Cianjur, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta.

Health workers and military medics were treating the injured at a triage outside the Cianjur Regional Public Hospital, as the Cianjur regent Herman Suherman said the area of Mangun, near Cianjur, was blocked due to a landslide and victims have not been able to evacuate.

The national disaster agency (BNPB) said 23 people were likely still trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. More than 1,770 houses were damaged and nearly 3,900 people had been displaced in Cianjur, spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.