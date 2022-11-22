Presence of Kim Jong-un’s daughter may not signal change: analysts

Even so, some analysts said gender may not disqualify a daughter or other women from taking on the reins, despite North Korea's deeply patriarchal society. Kim has elevated several women to powerful positions, including his sister Yo Jong, and Choe Son Hui, the country’s first female foreign minister.

"The fact that Kim Jong-un came out with one of his three children suggests that he has the daughter in mind as a successor to his nuclear weapons-enhancing rhetoric for the future," said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Sejong Institute’s North Korean Studies Centre.

"Since he's come to power, he has appeared in public with Ri Sol Ju, like the other leaders of the West. He is showing a fairly gender-equal image. So I think being a woman would not be a particular disadvantage to be made a successor for Kim," Cheong added.

Yet, other analysts cautioned that it is far too early to tell whether she is a successor or simply a symbol used to assure citizens that nuclear weapons would protect children and be "monuments to be passed down to our descendants for generations", as state media reported.

"If we focus too much on her, we would forget the essential parts, such as the impact of North Korea's Hwasong-17 on the international community. Only his daughter is being highlighted now. So I think we need to be a little cautious so that we don't get distracted by the daughter's appearance and see her as everything about the North Korean regime," said Prof Kim Yong-hyun at Dongguk University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

Reuters