Parents grieve for children killed in deadly Indonesia quake

Lala Latifah, the mother of 8-year-old Anisa who died from her injuries after being taken to a clinic, told Reuters she had a hard time letting go of her daughter.

"She was a good girl, she always did what her parents would tell her… but I pray to God that I can someday let go, and give her my blessings," Latifah said.

The parents of Anisa's best friend, Vira, recalled seeing their daughter's body being recovered from beneath piles of debris.

"When I saw it happen, I couldn’t handle it. Seeing my daughter’s condition, her body and face all had injuries," said Vira's father Ujang Nurdin, a public bus driver.

Siti Maemun, a teacher at the school Anisa and Vira attended, said 20 children were killed when a deadly 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Cianjur in West Java, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital Jakarta, on Monday (November 21).

Maemun said they were unprepared for an earthquake of such a large scale.