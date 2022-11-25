New Malaysian PM Anwar eyes leaner, cheaper Cabinet
New Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he will unveil a leaner Cabinet comprising ministers with reduced salaries.
He added that the proposal to lower the salaries and reduce the size of the Cabinet is being discussed.
“The Cabinet will surely be smaller and I’m asking new ministers to agree with my proposal to reduce their salaries.
“This is still in the process of discussion and preparation,” he told the press on Friday – his first day at work as Malaysia’s 10th PM.
He also announced that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) was officially joining the unity government.
On Thursday, Anwar reiterated that he will not draw a salary as prime minister and his main priority is to address the rising cost of living.
“There are positive developments, such as the strength of the ringgit and the stock market at present, this shows confidence [in the] government.
“But, for now, I feel that priority should be given to the cost of living and rising prices of goods that are burdening the people,” he said.
Anwar added that he has ordered government agencies to come up with immediate measures and hold meetings by Monday.
“I believe that ... the civil service [knows] our main task is to reduce the burden on the people,” he added.
Meanwhile, Anwar said Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor had informed him of GRS' decision to join the unity government.
According to Anwar, this will give the new unity government a two-thirds parliamentary majority.
“This shows that we have exceeded the two-thirds support by MPs that will foster political stability.
“We can focus attention on efforts to uphold the country and strengthen the economy,” he said.
A government has a two-thirds majority in Parliament with the support of at least 148 MPs out of the 222.
The Star
Asia News Network