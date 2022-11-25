New Malaysian PM Anwar eyes leaner, cheaper Cabinet

He added that the proposal to lower the salaries and reduce the size of the Cabinet is being discussed.

“The Cabinet will surely be smaller and I’m asking new ministers to agree with my proposal to reduce their salaries.

“This is still in the process of discussion and preparation,” he told the press on Friday – his first day at work as Malaysia’s 10th PM.

He also announced that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) was officially joining the unity government.

On Thursday, Anwar reiterated that he will not draw a salary as prime minister and his main priority is to address the rising cost of living.

“There are positive developments, such as the strength of the ringgit and the stock market at present, this shows confidence [in the] government.