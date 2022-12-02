Laos, China to celebrate first anniversary of high-speed railway

Inaugurated on December 3, 2021, the railway connects Vientiane with Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province over a distance of 1,035km.

During the first year of operation, the railway sparked a surge in exports and helped to revive tourism, meeting the increasing need for travel between Vientiane and the northern provinces.

According to Xinhua, to date, the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway has shipped around 2 million tonnes of goods, most of which are cross-border goods, and has carried 1.26 million passengers.

Director of Operations at the Laos-China Railway, Du Zhigang, was quoted in Xinhua recently as saying that the amount of freight transported has increased steadily since the railway came into operation.

Goods shipped by rail from Laos include rubber, barley, rice, cassava, coffee, beer, minerals and potash, while consumer goods, machinery parts, auto parts and electronic products are shipped from China.

“We are selling a large number of tickets because people are eager to experience our modern EMU (electric multiple units) trains, especially people from neighbouring countries such as Thailand,” Du said.