Vietnam President resigns amid anti-corruption drive

However, the Party Central Committee noted that during his term, Phuc must bear the "political responsibility of the leader" as many officials, including two Deputy Prime Ministers and three ministers, had committed violations and shortcomings, causing very serious consequences.

Two former Deputy Prime Ministers, Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam, have resigned from their positions, while two former ministers – former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and former Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh – and many officials have been criminally handled, in connection with the Covid-19 test kits and repatriation flights scandals.

"Fully aware of his responsibilities before the Party and people, Comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc has submitted an application to resign from his assigned positions, and retire," the announcement from the Party Central Committee reads.

Based on the current regulations of the Party and State and considering the wishes of Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Party Central Committee has agreed to let him resign from the positions of a member of the Politburo, member of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council for the 2021-26 term.

The Party Central Committee assigned the Politburo to direct relevant agencies to implement the procedures in line with regulations.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network