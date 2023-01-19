Thai court orders Malaysian allegedly behind scams to be deported to China

The court through a virtual hearing on Wednesday said Tedy Teow Wooi Huat, Penang-born founder of the Mobility Beyond Imagination Group (MBI), can appeal against the verdict within 30 days.

Both China and Malaysia have requested his repatriation, after being allegedly linked to a slew of scams.

Teow, wearing a brown prison uniform and a surgical face mask, appeared on camera from the Bangkok Remand Prison, accompanied by prison officers, Bernama reported.

He was calm throughout the hearing and after the judge read the verdict asked, “Can I appeal?”, the news agency said.

Malaysian media has reported that Beijing police wanted Teow for questioning after 400 investors in China filed a suit in a bid to recover investments worth some RM100 million ( 765 million baht, S$31 million).