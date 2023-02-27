Thai and Myanmar soldiers together battle forest fire near border

Satellite detects nearly 3,700 hotspots in Thailand, the highest in the region.

Thailand had 3,691 hot spots, up 1 percent since January 1, 2023, according to data available from the Suomi NPP satellite on February 27, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) disclosed. Satellite data showed Myanmar with the second highest number of hotspots in the region at 2,948, followed by Cambodia (2,260), Laos (2,181), Vietnam (501), and Malaysia (one).

The majority of hotspots in Thailand were in conserved forest areas (1,689), followed by 1,095 national conserved forest areas, 361 agricultural areas, 302 community, and other areas.

The "Dust Check" application showed that PM2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter) at 10am on Tuesday in many northern provinces, such as Mae Hong Son, Nan, Tak, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai, had reached levels that would be hazardous to health.

PM2.5 levels in many parts of Bangkok also posed a risk to public health. Authorities have advised people to wear a mask when they go outside to protect against respiratory diseases.

PM 2.5 is a common hazard tied to forest fires and hot areas. Due to the impact of the wind, the hotspots from neighbouring nations might also result in PM2.5 levels shooting up in border areas.

The GISTDA is planning to use the full Theos-2 system. One of the important missions of this system is to survey, analyse, and monitor the disaster situation that has occurred or is expected to occur and provide important information to all relevant agencies so they can plan, prevent, mitigate, and solve problems more directly.

The GISTDA said it is constantly monitoring and reporting on the situation to provide information to all relevant agencies in managing the area.