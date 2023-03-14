Virtual South Korean pop group MAVE: offers glimpse into metaverse future

But the team behind MAVE: is taking a leap of faith and the project’s success will give an early answer to whether the global augmented and virtual reality market will enjoy exponential growth — an increase by $364 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio, a market research firm — or fizzle out as a fad like NFT gorillas.

The producers of "Show! Music Core" said they had to adapt to the new technology and tried to present MAVE: as any other human K-pop group. They were especially keen to see how fans would receive them. Pop culture critics said the enthusiastic fan response comes as no surprise.

“K-pop fans got very used to consuming K-pop culture online during the coronavirus pandemic and they tend to stay longer on online platforms. So, they are pretty interested in virtual idols and have expectations on what kind of songs and performances will be presented (by virtual idols),” said pop culture critic Lee Jong-im.

Despite the warm welcome from tech-savvy fans, some felt they were not authentic enough as they can't interact with them in real life.

“Virtual idols can be better than actual human idols as they don’t get involved in all those scandals. However, I think virtual humans are still not enough to satisfy the needs of K-pop fans," said Lee Jae-yoon, 19.

MAVE:'s creators are hoping to bridge this gap by stepping up their presence in the virtual world. Instead of holding concerts, they appeared in a webtoon series about themselves in February and are due to appear in a video game in March. The creators are planning for more virtual projects with hopes to build momentum and a solid fan base.

Reuters