Thailand and neighbours sign pact on Mekong development amid dam fears

The Vientiane Declaration was adopted during the fourth MRC Summit, held in the Lao capital this week amid increasing concern at the effects of dam building on the region’s largest river.

Taking the theme "Innovation and Cooperation for a Water Secure and Sustainable Mekong", the summit was also joined by China and Myanmar.

Thailand’s Gulf Energy and Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) last month signed a power purchase agreement that paves the way for construction of a third Mekong dam in Laos.

The Pak Lay Dam in Xayaburi district is one of several Mekong hydroelectric projects in the pipeline as part of Laos’ ambition to become the “battery” of Southeast Asia.

But the MRC admits the spate of dam-building in the Mekong river basin is taking an increasing toll on rice production, fish numbers and soil fertility downstream.

The Thai investment in Mekong dam building comes despite an estimated 34% surplus of electricity in Thailand. Environmental experts have criticised Egat for continuing to sign power purchase agreements with dam investors, which they say threatens livelihoods of the 70 million people living in the Mekong basin.