The worrying connection between durian and dengue in Malaysia

He also proposed that the state Agriculture Department set up a shredding facility in durian orchards.

“It is up to them whether they (the department) want to install it or the orchard owner does so. The bottom line is, the skin must be shredded.

“Roadside traders can collect the skin and place it in a basket which can then be collected and sent to the orchards.

“As they will be receiving their durian supplies from the orchards, it is just a matter of exchanging goods. They can work together as a team.

“There is use for the shredded skin as it can be converted into compost. This will make it a circular process where everything is used,” he added.

Phee said while this might seem like a small issue, there would be rain due to the inter-monsoon season.

“There will be a big impact as we have seen the number of dengue cases on the rise.

“Even if durian skin is disposed of and sent to Pulau Burung landfill, dengue cases can spread from there.

“The best way is to not waste good resources and shred it.

“There are plenty of shredding machines in the market,” he said.

Phee acknowledged that this is not a new idea.

“Many years ago, it used to be done here, but when they (local councils) stopped enforcement, it stopped as well.

“It used to be collected by the local councils years ago.

“I will ask the local councils to consider enforcing this again,” he said.

The number of dengue fever cases reported in the 15th epidemiological week from April 9 to 15 increased by 2.6% to 2,399.

The Star

Asia News Network