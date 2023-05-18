Indonesia’s Communications Minister arrested in graft case

The BTS procurement for the 4G telephony project is headed by the Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency (BAKTI), an agency under the auspices of Johnny’s ministry. The project began in 2020 after he was installed as minister in October 2019.

By 2023, the ministry was supposed to have erected some 8,000 4G BTS towers in the country’s underdeveloped and outermost regions. But in the first development phase, which had a budget of Rp 10 trillion (US$672 million), the ministry only achieved half of its target of 4,200 BTS towers by 2021. The project’s major delays raised suspicions of graft.

Johnny was the sixth to be named a suspect after the AGO named five others in February.

Johnny’s current status as a suspect has sparked fresh speculations over his fate in government.

Rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle started to emerge after NasDem declared its support for popular opposition figure Anies in October 2022. The decision has complicated the party’s relationship with President Joko “Jokowi” Jokowi and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which has called on the President to remove NasDem ministers from his Cabinet.