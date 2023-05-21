Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in Kuala Lumpur

Nanta said the ministry has also received reports that the storm had ripped off roofs and awnings from several residential units at Rumah Keluarga Angkatan Tentera at Kem Batu Kentonmen, Kuala Lumpur.

“JKR will work with the Malaysian Armed Forces to inspect and assess the damage for further action,” he said.

Bernama also reported that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has taken proactive measures to protect the safety of tenants at the Loke Yew public housing flats here after the wooden walls of a housing unit were ripped off during Friday’s thunderstorm.

DBKL informed that it had covered and fenced off the area where the walls were ripped off to prevent any untoward incidents.

“Temporary walls have been installed and the repair works will be carried out soon,” DBKL said in a statement yesterday.

Temporary measures have also been taken on four other units at Block 3 of the Seri Johor public housing flats here, after the roof was blown off during the thunderstorm.

“Canvas sheets have been placed over the affected units before the proper roofing is installed.

“Electricity supply to the affected units has also been cut off as a safety precaution and the occupants involved have moved to their relatives’ homes in the nearby area,” said the DBKL statement, which added that it has so far not opened any temporary relief centres.

The Star

Asia News Network