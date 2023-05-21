Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in Kuala Lumpur
The latest heavy rain and storm that hit the Malaysian federal capital has damaged 15 schools. Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the thunderstorm on Friday evening tore roofs off the schools and falling trees also damaged the buildings.
“The Kuala Lumpur Public Works Department (JKR) is carrying out further checks to identify the type and extent of damage to all the schools involved.
“JKR has advised those who go to the schools, including teachers and students, to avoid entering the affected areas until the safety of the locations is ensured,” he said in a post on Facebook yesterday, Bernama reported.
His ministry, through JKR, will work closely with the Education Ministry to ensure that efforts to investigate, repair and control security will be well coordinated and done as quickly as possible, he added.
The schools involved are SMK Desa Perdana, SK Yaacob Latif, SK Salak South, SK Danau Perdana, SJKC Jalan Imbi, SK Cochrane, SMK (P) Methodist, SK Setapak, SK Kampung Bharu, SMK Puteri Wilayah (Hospitality), SMK Seri Titiwangsa, SK Kementah, SMK Taman Melati, SMK Jinjang and SK Seri Nilam.
Nanta said the ministry has also received reports that the storm had ripped off roofs and awnings from several residential units at Rumah Keluarga Angkatan Tentera at Kem Batu Kentonmen, Kuala Lumpur.
“JKR will work with the Malaysian Armed Forces to inspect and assess the damage for further action,” he said.
Bernama also reported that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has taken proactive measures to protect the safety of tenants at the Loke Yew public housing flats here after the wooden walls of a housing unit were ripped off during Friday’s thunderstorm.
DBKL informed that it had covered and fenced off the area where the walls were ripped off to prevent any untoward incidents.
“Temporary walls have been installed and the repair works will be carried out soon,” DBKL said in a statement yesterday.
Temporary measures have also been taken on four other units at Block 3 of the Seri Johor public housing flats here, after the roof was blown off during the thunderstorm.
“Canvas sheets have been placed over the affected units before the proper roofing is installed.
“Electricity supply to the affected units has also been cut off as a safety precaution and the occupants involved have moved to their relatives’ homes in the nearby area,” said the DBKL statement, which added that it has so far not opened any temporary relief centres.
The Star
Asia News Network