Asean-Canada relations set for ‘new heights’

“Given the prominence of the partnership, Canada conveyed its unwavering support for Asean community-building efforts, assistance towards the region’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and commitment to Asean centrality through its active participation in Asean-led mechanisms,” added the release.

“The attendees welcomed the positive advances in the implementation of the Asean-Canada plan of action from 2021-25,” it noted.

Asean and Canada highlighted the importance of enhancing their partnership in the four key areas outlined in the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) through concrete projects to support its implementation, in complementarity with Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), launched in November 2022.

“Both sides also emphasised the need to work closely to further enhance cooperation to combat transnational crime and counter-terrorism, as well as promote maritime cooperation,” said the release.

“The meeting also encouraged greater collaboration on cybersecurity, connectivity and infrastructure, transport, trade and investment, women’s entrepreneurship and financial infrastructure,” it added.

The attendees also pledged cooperation to narrow the development gap in Asean and promote closer collaboration on a wide range of challenges.

To support its collaborative programmes with Asean, Canada highlighted the establishment of the Asean-Canada plan of Action trust fund this year.

Amran Mohamed Zin, secretary-general of Malaysia’s foreign ministry, co-chaired the meeting, alongside Weldon Epp, Canadian assistant deputy minister for Asia-pacific of global affairs.

In attendance were Asean senior officials and their representatives, as well as representatives of the Asean Secretariat. Timor-Leste officials were present as observers.

“The Asean-Canada dialogue continues to be an essential mechanism in discussing strategic issues of common interests and concerns between Asean and Canada,” said the release.

Ry Sochan

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network