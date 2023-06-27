Hun Sen : Shoot down illegal drones
Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered the deployment of 500 soldiers with 200 anti-aircraft weapons systems to the northeastern provinces. The move comes after a reported increase in illegal drone flights from neighbouring Vietnam by alleged insurgents.
In a June 27 message, Hun Sen said the flights are suspected to be the work of an “insurgent ethnic group” in Vietnam, in the wake of a shooting incident two weeks ago. Vietnamese authorities have confirmed that the drones are not being flown by them.
“The units under the command of General Hing Bun Heang must be enforced right away. I have ordered the dispatch of 500 additional soldiers and 200 anti-aircraft weapons systems. We will not tolerate anyone who violates Cambodia’s territory,” he explained.
It was reported that at least nine people were killed in two shooting incidents on June 11 in Vietnam’s Cu Kuin district of Dak Lak province.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network