Hun Sen : Shoot down illegal drones

In a June 27 message, Hun Sen said the flights are suspected to be the work of an “insurgent ethnic group” in Vietnam, in the wake of a shooting incident two weeks ago. Vietnamese authorities have confirmed that the drones are not being flown by them.

“The units under the command of General Hing Bun Heang must be enforced right away. I have ordered the dispatch of 500 additional soldiers and 200 anti-aircraft weapons systems. We will not tolerate anyone who violates Cambodia’s territory,” he explained.