Thai foreign minister informs Asean that he met with Aung San Suu Kyi

“She encourages dialogue,” Don told reporters in Jakarta when asked what message Suu Kyi conveyed to him. “Obviously we’re trying to find a way to settle with Myanmar.”

The military takeover and the crackdown on the armed resistance to it plunged the country into deadly chaos. Western and European governments, including the United States, have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s military government and demanded the immediate release of Suu Kyi and other political detainees.

Asean has been under international pressure to address the crisis, and it again banned Myanmar’s generals from attending the Asean foreign ministerial meetings in Jakarta after the military government largely ignored an emergency plan to take steps to end the crisis.

The generals responded by accusing the Asean of violating the bloc’s bedrock principles of non-intervention in each other’s domestic affairs.

Don told reporters Tuesday that his government wanted to see “all Asean members” back in the group, without elaborating.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said Asean would continue to focus on the five-point peace plan, suggesting Myanmar’s generals would not be allowed back to the regional bloc’s ministerial and leaders’ summits unless they substantially comply with the plan.

AP