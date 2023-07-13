China and Asean agree on guidelines to expedite South China Sea negotiations
China and Southeast Asian countries have agreed on a set of guidelines to speed up negotiations for a code of conduct in the disputed South China Sea.
The guidelines were adopted during a meeting between Asean foreign ministers and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Thursday.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi hailed the development as an important milestone and an achievement that “should continue to build positive momentum” on a partnership that advances inclusivity and openness, respects international law, and promotes dialogue and collaboration.
“We want China to be a staunch Asean partner in maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture. Only through this can we attain win-win cooperation for the sake of common peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” she said during Thursday’s session of the four-day Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings, which began on Tuesday.
On the progress made towards realising a rulebook for the South China Sea, Wang said: “China welcomes the successful conclusion of the second reading of the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, and supports all parties in accelerating the formation of the guidelines, with the hope that the guidelines will continue playing a constructive role.”
Asean countries and China have been trying for years to formulate a legally binding code of conduct (COC) to govern the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest waterways that is also the site of overlapping claims by China, Taiwan, and four Asean states – Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
The parties disagree on a number of issues, including military actions and fishing activities in the area.
Arlina Arshad and Lim Min Zhang
The Straits Times
Asia News Network