China and Asean agree on guidelines to expedite South China Sea negotiations

“We want China to be a staunch Asean partner in maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture. Only through this can we attain win-win cooperation for the sake of common peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” she said during Thursday’s session of the four-day Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings, which began on Tuesday.

On the progress made towards realising a rulebook for the South China Sea, Wang said: “China welcomes the successful conclusion of the second reading of the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, and supports all parties in accelerating the formation of the guidelines, with the hope that the guidelines will continue playing a constructive role.”