Scam epidemic sweeping across Southeast Asia

Despite the perceived vigilance of governments in reducing scam incidence rates through public education, the prevalence of individuals who have fallen prey to scammers remains high in Vietnam (61%) and Malaysia (48%), according to the survey. The connection between perceived low scam education and higher scam incidents can be attributed to Indonesia (57%) and Thailand (46%). However, Singapore stands out with a low scam incidence rate (29%), which is likely a result of its "Whole-of-Government Effort Against Scams." Among those who reported losing money in Singapore in a scam, 50% lost more than $1,000 SGD.

Scam victims in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam did not report scam incidents

Alarming revelations emerge when comparing scam reporting rates across the region. Indonesia (83%), Thailand (73%), and Vietnam (68%) were the top three countries where scams were experienced but not reported. This suggests that many victims may have normalized the impact of scams or lack confidence in the effectiveness of local authorities in combating such crimes. On average, over three out of four respondents received more than two suspicious text messages or calls in the last month, with Singapore (95%) having the highest incidence.

Creating a safer future for all

In conclusion, the prevalence of scams across Southeast Asia varies significantly, with Singapore's incidence rate at 29%, and Vietnam leading with a staggering 61%. The correlation between strong law enforcement and lower scam rates cannot be ignored. A proactive approach to investigating and prosecuting scammers sends a powerful message that fraudulent activities will not be tolerated. This not only acts as a deterrent for scammers but also instils confidence in the general public.

"The thought that it will not happen to me – that is the greatest challenge" as emphasized by individuals who often underestimate the risk of falling victim to scams. To effectively combat scams in the region, a comprehensive approach is crucial. Public education and a strict stance by governments to prioritize the fight against scams can create an environment that is hostile to scammers and protects consumers from falling victim to their deceitful tactics.

Methodology: Based on Milieu Insight surveys with N=500 respondents in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia conducted in March 2023.