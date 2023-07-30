Malaysian unity govt strong, stable and not threatened, says Anwar

He added that the stability of the unity government has also been reinforced through the commitment shown by heads of parties within the coalition, be it Pakatan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Warisan that make up the coalition.

Meanwhile, Anwar once again emphasised his commitment to continue his fight against corruption and assured that he would not compromise or forgive those who robbed the country, especially those who are involved in siphoning out the country’s wealth, especially those who were in power when such things happened.

"They can hurl all kinds of accusations at me and I can forgive them but not corruption or stealing that belongs to the people and country. I will not forgive such people and will urge the authorities to investigate and take the necessary action against them until they return the money of the people,” he said.

"I do not want to make many promises but I will certainly try my utmost best to bring about changes required for the people, that I promise,” he said.

Speaking of the Selangor state polls, Anwar said he was confident that voters in the state will make the right choice by choosing the right candidates who will be committed to developing the state and at the same time abolishing corruption.

The Star

Asia News Network