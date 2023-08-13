Prabowo becomes main contender 6 months ahead of Indonesian presidential polls

In a surprise decision on Sunday, the nation’s oldest party Golkar and the Islamic-leaning National Mandate Party pledged support for the Defence Minister and former army general.

He had earlier secured support from his own Gerindra party and the Islamic-leaning National Awakening Party (PKB).

Parties supporting Prabowo’s candidacy command 46 % of Parliament seats.

The other two presidential candidates, Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, have 26 % and 28 %, respectively.