A beginner’s guide to Filipino superstitions: Funeral edition

Keeping a neat and tidy space is important for most people (especially those of the Filipino mom variety), but superstition dictates that sweeping isn’t allowed during the wake. This belief applies specifically to immediate family members.

The saying goes that sweeping during the wake shoos away the spirit of the deceased and, in some places, can also bring death upon another family member. To play it safe, put down the broom and pick up some trash instead.

No mirrors

Mirrors are usually covered in the area the wake is held. The belief goes that if someone attending the wake looks in the mirror, they might see the soul of the departed looking back at them through the reflection. A chilling thought, for sure.

No bright colours

I mean, this is quite a commonsensical belief. People in mourning are dissuaded from wearing bright colours (especially red) at the wake and burial. It’s said to attract evil spirits.

And keeping the Chinese connection in mind, red is also a celebratory colour - so probably best to avoid the colour unless you want to look like you’re happy for some reason.

No takeout

One of the joys of a Filipino gathering is usually bringing home leftovers in oversized containers that will last you a week. There’s absolutely none of that at wakes and funerals.

The belief is that the food is for the recently passed, and bringing it home can attract spirits who’ll follow you into your house.

No goodbyes

Saying goodbye (for an hour or more before actually leaving) is a big deal for Filipinos, but that doesn’t apply to wakes. When attending a wake, it’s encouraged to just leave without saying goodbye to the bereaved family or to other guests in attendance.

The belief is that saying goodbye can encourage another death to occur, but it also makes sense to leave the busy and grieving family to attend to their other affairs.

Andrei Yuvallos

The Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network