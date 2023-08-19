Nobel laureate urges governments to focus on climate change, not economic growth

He said the global economy is moving gradually towards inequality, claiming that the majority of global assets belong to a small group of wealthy people.

Yunus, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for founding the Grameen Bank and pioneering the concepts of microcredit and microfinance, said the emergence of AI had impacted the education and employment sectors. He warned of the risk of AI conquering the world, as it becomes smarter than humans.

"It is good if technology works for us," he said, adding that AI should not become smarter than humans.

He advised governments not to pay too much attention to economic growth and instead focus on other issues, such as climate change.

If we know that the house is on fire [due to climate change], we will not be pleased with economic growth, he said.

He added that the education sector had the responsibility to provide knowledge to students, so that they would not become victims of the problems plaguing humans.