Foreign arrivals in Vietnam nearly reach annual target by August

According to the data from the General Statistics Office, most tourists are from Asia with 5.9 million visiting from January through to August – six times more than the same period last year.

Other tourists visited from Europe (919,400 visitors), the Americas (625,400 visitors), Oceania (276,300 visitors) and Africa (17,500 visitors).

In August alone, the country has served 1.2 million foreign arrivals, an increase of 17.2 % over the previous month and 2.5 times higher than the same period last year.

Among international visitors coming to Vietnam, around 6.9 million visitors arrived by air, accounting for 87.6 %, followed by road (11.6 %) and sea routes (0.8 %).