Hun Sen praises Manet, ‘surprised’ by early success

Hun Sen took to social media on September 14 to praise Manet’s excellent results.

“It is only when you jump into the water that can you prove you can swim,” he said.

“I have been monitoring the activities of the new prime minister, both domestically and internationally. Having held that position for more than 38 years, I can comfortably say Manet is doing far better than I expected him to,” he added.

“I am not speaking to boast about my son. I honestly thought that it would take three months for the new prime minister to get a handle on the demands of the role,” he explained.