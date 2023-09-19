Sufficiency economy, BCG model under spotlight at UN SDG summit

The event is part of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit held on September 18-19, during which country leaders are revising SDG operations and discussing the progress on achieving sustainability targets by 2030, she added.

Speaking on the topic of “Fostering Partnership for Our Common Future: Enhancing Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships to Accelerate the SDGs in Asean”, the PM will also highlight Thailand’s achievements under the UN’s SDGs for Asean across 17 dimensions since the campaign started in 2016.

The event will also serve as a platform for Asean leaders to exchange ideas and solutions for SDGs that are yet to be completed, as well as cooperate to accelerate development in certain aspects to boost Asean’s SDG operations, Usana said.

Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said earlier that Thailand’s foreign affairs under the new government will continue to focus on leading SDG operations together with the UN, Asean members, and other countries.

“To achieve the SDGs, Thailand has been implementing the Sufficiency Economy and the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy models to ensure sustainable operations across all sectors,” Parnpree said.

“Last year, we highlighted the approach of ‘peace and stability’ as a foundation that will help the country achieve the sustainable development goals, while taking a creative role under the United Nations Economic and Social Council to promote integrated development at regional and global levels,” he added.

Prime Minister Srettha will attend a series of events during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York from September 18-24.