Laos needs to attract more foreign currency to stabilise the kip: economist

“For instance, the free visa that is granted to Japanese visitors should be extended for a longer period so that more Japanese will come and spend more time in Laos, boosting the country’s economy.”

Another significant issue to be addressed is real estate. No specific regulations have yet been issued to indicate that foreign investors can buy property in Laos.

Phouphet said that without clear regulations, foreign investors will be reluctant to buy property on sale in Laos. When buyers lack confidence, investors in the real estate business will be reluctant to expand and invest more in their operations.

He recommended that barriers around foreign investment be removed, and investment mechanisms be revised in ways that attract more foreign investment.

In addition, the requirements around procedures for investment in the tourism industry must be streamlined so they are more attractive to foreign companies considering investing in the hospitality sector.

“If more foreign companies invest in hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses, they will help attract international visitors and bring in more foreign currency,” he said.

Phouphet said that although Laos faces severe economic challenges, with skyrocketing inflation, continuing depreciation of the kip and high public debt, the country has strong potential to boost economic growth next year when Laos becomes the Asean Chair and launches the Visit Laos Year 2024 programme.

Meanwhile, the Laos-China railway, connecting Laos to Asean countries, China and Europe, provides an unprecedented opportunity for Laos to strengthen its export market.

Somsack Pongkhao

The Vientiane Times

Asia News Network