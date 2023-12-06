Singtel’s next-generation data centres to be AI-ready, green and connected

First on the runway is the group’s next-generation data centre in Tuas which is now under construction. It will be the group’s largest, with a capacity of 58MW, and is expected to be operational by 2025.

Singtel is also developing two similar ultra-modern ones in Thailand and Indonesia.

The three new centres will increase the telco’s pipeline capacity of such assets beyond 200MW and will complement its current two data centres in Singapore, which have a combined capacity of 62MW.

“All future facilities and those being built will be based on the Tuas data centre, in terms of sustainability considerations, potential AI workloads, as well as appropriate floor loading and cooling solutions,” said Digital InfraCo chief executive officer Bill Chang, in response to a query from The Straits Times.

Digital InfraCo, created in June, is Singtel’s standalone infrastructure subsidiary.