Indonesia relaxes tax rules on EV imports to attract investment

Under the new regulation signed on Dec. 8 and released this week, companies that have invested in EV plants, are planning to increase their EV investments, or planning to invest would be eligible for the incentives.

The new rules will remove the import duties and the luxury-goods sales tax on the built-up vehicles brought into the country and give incentives on taxes collected by provincial governments.

Earlier rules only granted these incentives to imports of knocked-down vehicles, which are delivered in parts and assembled in the country where they are sold. Indonesia is Southeast Asia's biggest auto market.

However, the number of vehicles companies can import would depend on the investment size and development progress of the plant, and must be approved by the investment ministry.