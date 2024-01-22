No rain a pain for padi farmers in Malaysia

Already, parts of Kedah, which accounts for about 40% of Malaysia’s total rice production and is known as the country’s rice bowl, have not seen rain since late December.

Farmers Area Organisations (PPK) Pendang Selatan chairman Abdullah Mohamad said parts of Kedah had not received any rainfall for the second consecutive month.

“For the past month, the weather has been extremely hot and unbearable.

“The scorching weather will continue until the second season,” he said, adding that padi fields in some highland areas had been affected by the dry season.

“We have started planting but with the arrival of the dry season, we have stopped fertilising and watering to reduce losses.

“Otherwise, if we continue fertilising, the plants will not grow,” he said, adding that some rice farmers in the Pendang Selatan area had also ceased fertilising and watering their fields due to the dried-up water sources nearby.