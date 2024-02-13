Is government helpless against worsening traffic in Metro Manila?

Four hundred three (403) High-Definition CCTVs across critical and major infrastructure roads (including bus bays, waterways, pumping stations, and Baywalk Dolomite beach). These cameras will be equipped with facial recognition that can help with security and solving crimes.

Also, adaptive, and sensor-based traffic lights linked by fibre optic systems operate the intelligent traffic signalization system while the new Hytera dispatch system uses GPS and a smart map to locate traffic enforcers in real-time and receive live video feeds from their body-worn cameras.

Quite impressive and expensive for us taxpayers, however, the biggest question remains, will this new facility solve our worsening traffic?

Out of 387 cities in 55 countries, the 2023 Tom-tom index declared Metro Manila as the leader in Metro areas with the slowest travel time. On average, it would take 25 minutes to travel 10 kilometres here.

Manila has the ninth worst city centre traffic with 27 minutes and travel time but is better than leader London with 37 minutes.

During rush hours, according to TomTom, Filipinos lost 117 hours due to traffic congestion in 2023. This was longer than 12 hours and 51 minutes compared to the situation in 2022, enough evidence that traffic is indeed worsening.

Last year there was a record number of 1.27 million new vehicles reported. New Motorcycles/scooters were at 104,445 units. This will further aggravate the present 3.54 million vehicles on our roads, which LTO says are already 1.56 million cars and 1.6 million motorcycles.

On October 6, last year, the MMDA and the 17 NCR Mayors approved Regulation 23-003 October 6 which declared the removal of “window hours” and implemented a 7 am to 7 pm number coding. And a public outcry ensued.