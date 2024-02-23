Vietnamese stock market surges; capitalization soars by $27.5B in 2 months

The market capitalisation of HoSE (Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange) has also increased by approximately VND550 trillion (US$23 billion), reaching nearly VND5 quadrillion.

As for all three exchanges, the total market capitalisation of the Vietnamese stock market has increased by approximately VND660 trillion ($27.5 billion) after a relentless two-month climb.

The recent market uptrend has been supported by positive business performance from listed companies.

According to VNDirect, the estimated net profit of 1,128 companies (accounting for 96% of market capitalisation) in the fourth quarter of 2023 rose by 30% compared to the same period in 2022.

This growth is attributed to improved business activities of companies and the low base effect from the fourth quarter of 2022.