Vietnam is among the world’s top wealth growth in the next decade

Global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth is predicting that Vietnam will witness wealth growth of up to 125 per cent over the next 10 years, the largest wealth growth for any country in terms of GDP per capita and number of millionaires.

According to wealth analyst Andrew Amoils, Vietnam is an increasingly popular production base for multinational technology, automotive, electronics and textile companies. Meanwhile, India, which is set to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, ranks second with expected asset growth of 110 per cent.

Amoils added that with 19,400 millionaires and 58 billionaires, Vietnam is considered a relatively safe country compared to other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This strengthens the choice of companies considering Vietnam as a top destination.

Explaining Vietnam's success, strategic research firm McKinsey said that the country's strategic location, sharing a land border with China and near major maritime trade routes, low labour costs along with the country's export-supporting infrastructure have made the Southeast Asian nation a 'top destination' for international investors.