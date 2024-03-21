Marcos: PH avoiding war amid China threat

Running to Big Brother

“It is dangerous for one to think in terms of when something goes wrong, we’ll run to Big Brother. That’s not the way we treat it at all. We do this for ourselves. We do this because we feel that we have to do it. And it’s not at the behest of the United States,” the President stressed.

He also assured the public that the country’s military bases would not be used for any offensives against China even with the Philippines-US Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

“That is the farthest thing from our mind. No, we would not allow that. Unless we are at war, perhaps. But that’s why we want to keep away from that situation as much as we can and maintain that. Maybe you could describe it as an uneasy peace, but it’s peace nonetheless,” he said.

Also on Wednesday, China said the United States must refrain from “stirring up trouble” or taking sides on the South China Sea issue after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a security deal with Manila extended to attacks on the Philippine Coast Guard.

Blinken called the US security commitment with the Philippines “ironclad,” saying Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea had triggered a wider international reaction.

“The recent tension in the South China Sea would not have occurred without the US egging on the Philippines,” the Chinese Embassy in Manila said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reiterating that the United States “has no right to interfere in the maritime issues between China and the Philippines,” the embassy said the US was merely invoking freedom of navigation to justify its military presence in the South China Sea.

‘True hegemon’ in the region

“Under its pretext of safeguarding freedom of navigation, the US is seeking freedom of rampage of its warships in the region. By going out of their way and far to the doorsteps of China to bluff and stir up the situation, the US warships and military aircraft are demonstrating the true hegemon,” it said.

“It is exactly the US and not anyone else that’s threatening peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the Chinese Embassy said.

In a joint news conference with Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo on Tuesday, Blinken said the United States “ironclad” commitment to the defence pact extended to all its forces including the Coast Guard “and that will also be anywhere in the South China Sea.”

China has claimed a vast expanse of the South China Sea, including waters that fall within the Philippines’ 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone, which Manila calls the West Philippine Sea.

In 2016, the Philippines won its case against China in the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration, which rejected Beijing’s nine-dash-line claims and favoured Manila’s sovereign rights to fish and explore resources in the sea.

