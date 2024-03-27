Sixth dolphin calf sighting in Cambodia a cause for celebration

Despite the deaths of two of the six freshwater dolphins, the birth rate looks to be trending well above previous years. Just eight births were recorded in the whole of 2023, and only six in 2022.

The newest addition to the Kingdom’s population of the Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris) was spotted by river guards from the Fisheries Administration (FiA) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Cambodia, at Kampong Cham commune’s Anlong Koh Pdao area in Kratie province’s Sambor district on March 25. It was found swimming with two adults.

Ouk Vibol, director of the FiA’s Fisheries Conservation Department under the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, explained on March 26 that despite the tragic loss of two calves this year, the population appeared to be improving.