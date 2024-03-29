Logistics firm in Singapore taps AI-powered forklift to improve workplace safety

When forklift operator Lee Zen uses his mobile phone while on the vehicle, an automated voice calls out, “No phone calls; ensure safe driving.”

And when Mr. Lee closes his eyes, the forklift blares another message: “Please focus and drive safely.”

Using artificial intelligence to detect operators’ behaviour, the enhanced forklift is a new piece of equipment that logistics firm Nippon Express (Singapore) introduced in 2023 to improve workplace safety.

Even as workplace fatalities and injuries reached a record low in 2023, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has called on firms to continue workplace safety efforts.

Reporters saw the enhanced forklift in action during a site visit to the Nippon Express (Singapore) head office in Toh Guan Road East on March 27.

Before operators can start the forklift, they must key in a customised PIN code and check off various safety requirements.