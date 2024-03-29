Classic military jeeps a hit at Siem Reap temples

The iconic green vehicles not only deliver a fun and adventurous experience but also contribute to the economies of local communities.

Lim Kanha, sales manager at adventurescambodia.com, recently took a jeep load of journalists to visit Preah Dak village in Banteay Srei district. She recalls that the business began operating in 2011 with just one Jeep.

“Thanks to the support of our customers, we have expanded the fleet and now use 14 Jeeps. We bought some of them from different provinces and some from neighbouring countries,” she explains.

Keeping the vintage vehicles running is a labour of love, with the tour operator’s maintenance team constantly on the lookout for spare parts.

“Most of our Jeeps are surplus military vehicles. Some people kept them in storage, while others were being used for agriculture or even for storing goods. We bought all of the examples we could find,” says Kanha.

She adds that aside from directly employing community members as staff, the tours help to drive sales of souvenirs as well as traditional food and drink.