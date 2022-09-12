Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Maldives among 97 countries under China’s debt

As of the end of 2020, Maldives’ total debt came in at $5.55 billion, $2.84 billion of which is external debt, a Forbes report said.

Citing data collected from the World Bank, Forbes said that 97 countries across the globe are under Chinese debt. Countries heavily in debt to China are mostly located in Africa, but can also be found in Central Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

China is reaching most of the countries under the One Belt and Road scheme. The world’s low-income countries owe 37 per cent of their debt to China in 2022, compared to just 24 per cent in bilateral debt to the rest of the world. The Chinese global project to finance the construction of the port, rail and land infrastructure across the globe, has been a major source of debt to China for participating countries.

Those with the highest external debt to China are Pakistan $77.3 billion, Angola $36.3 billion, Ethiopia $7.9 billion, Kenya $7.4 billion and Sri Lanka $6.8 billion.

A newspaper in the Maldives reported that according to statistics released by the Finance Ministry, the country’s debt rose to $6.39 billion by end of Q1 2022. It made up 113 per cent of GDP. The projects in the Maldives funded with loans from China include the construction of the Sinamale Bridge and the airport development project.