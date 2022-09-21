Rate hikes, Ukraine war, China woes darken Asia economic outlook, says ADB

The ADB now expects the bloc's combined economy, which includes China and India, to grow 4.3% this year, after previously trimming the forecast to 4.6% in July from 5.2% in April. By 2023, the ADB expects the region's economy to expand 4.9%, slower than the April and July forecasts of 5.3% and 5.2%, respectively, it said in the September edition of its flagship Asian Development Outlook report.

"Growth in developing Asia is expected to weaken. GDP growth forecast for the region is revised downward," ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said during a virtual briefing on Tuesday (September 20), as he warned a significant global economic downturn would severely undermine demand for the region's exports.

China's economy will likely expand by 3.3% this year, further cutting the growth forecast after trimming it to 4.0% from 5.0% in April. The ADB expects the world's second-largest economy to grow 4.5% next year, slower than the previous estimate of 4.8%.