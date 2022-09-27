Do Kwon, the man behind cryptocurrency wipe-out in South Korea, insists he is not hiding

The Seoul prosecutors’ office said on Monday that it had called on Interpol to issue a Red Notice against Do Kwon early last week. The office has accused Kwon and five others of crimes, including breaches of capital-market laws related to the wipe-out of currencies he created.

In a tweet on Monday, Kwon said members of Crypto Twitter had likely seen him walking on the street or around shopping malls over the “past couple of weeks”. However, he did not mention the city or country he is in.

Kwon told his more than a million followers that he had not seen his name on Interpol’s list of individuals to “locate and provincially arrest pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action”. Though he admitted that not all names are made public.

“I’m making zero effort to hide,” Kwon wrote.