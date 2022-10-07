Bhutan to organise ‘Snowman Race’, the world’s toughest ultra-marathon at high altitude
Bhutan is organising the first Snowman Race from October 13 to 17.
The Tourism Council of Bhutan (TCB) on Thursday said 29 endurance athletes, including nine Bhutanese runners, will compete over 203 kilometres across five days at an oxygen-sparse height of around 4,500 metres above sea level, with the highest point at 5,470 metres.
Athletes from the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, Tanzania, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Bhutan have signed up for the event.
The trail has been covered by fewer people than the number that has summited Mt Everest, and normally requires between 20-25 days to complete, the TCB said.
The athletes will navigate the most challenging trekking route in Bhutan, the Snowman Trail, passing through some of the most stunning areas, including the remote Lunana area.
Athletes will also traverse the base of Gangkhar Puensum, the world’s highest unclimbed mountain (and Bhutan’s tallest peak at 7,570m).
The route straddles the mountain passes between Gasa Dzong and Chamkhar Town in Bumthang, and in places reaches altitudes of 5,470m, the TCB said.
The trail takes in two of Bhutan’s largest national parks, the Jigme Dorji National Park and the Wangchuck Centennial Park, the TCB added.
They represent the most biodiverse areas of the eastern Himalayas and stretch from forests to ice fields and glaciers. They are home to several rare and protected flora and fauna.
The race aims to generate greater awareness about the climate emergency and global warming.
Bhutan’s fragile ecosystem makes it highly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change, the TCB said.
The country also aims to boost its position as a vocal thought leader on climate change and continues to promote results-driven, sustainable development initiatives throughout the country, the TCB said.
The event will conclude with a virtual climate conclave to be held the very next day of the final day of the race, the the tourism council added.