Bhutan to organise ‘Snowman Race’, the world’s toughest ultra-marathon at high altitude

Athletes from the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, Tanzania, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Bhutan have signed up for the event.

The trail has been covered by fewer people than the number that has summited Mt Everest, and normally requires between 20-25 days to complete, the TCB said.

The athletes will navigate the most challenging trekking route in Bhutan, the Snowman Trail, passing through some of the most stunning areas, including the remote Lunana area.

Athletes will also traverse the base of Gangkhar Puensum, the world’s highest unclimbed mountain (and Bhutan’s tallest peak at 7,570m).