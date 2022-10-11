Japan lifts all restrictions on vaccinated tourists, offers discounts

It will also eliminate the ban on individual tourists from Tuesday.

Before this, tourists could only enter on package tours.

Measures to stimulate domestic tourism demand, such as the national travel assistance programme, will also be initiated, to accelerate the “Living with the novel coronavirus” scheme to revive the economy.

Since February 2020, when the government denied entry to non-Japanese nationals who had been in China’s Hubei Province where infections first began to spread, Japan has imposed various limits on entry. Restrictions will now largely return to pre-Covid levels, except for requiring proof of a third dose of vaccine or a negative test result within 72 hours before leaving the last country travellers were in before coming to Japan.

“We want many people to enjoy events across the nation and hope it will invigorate Japan,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said to reporters on Sunday, expressing his expectations for the national travel assistance programme and the easing of entry restrictions.

Kishida spoke after attending the Japanese Grand Prix of the Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture.