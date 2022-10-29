US Vice President Harris to face off with Putin at Apec Summit

The Bangkok summit is being held amid a global fuel crisis and international sanctions triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier this month that he had accepted Thailand’s invitation to attend the Apec summit.

May’s Apec meeting in Bangkok ended without the traditional joint communique after a walkout protest by the US and four other countries over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US and its allies have imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow over its invasion.

The US vice president will be accompanied to Thailand by her husband Douglas Emhoff, who will participate in the Apec spousal programme, according to the spokesperson.

As the first-ever husband of a US vice president, Emhoff is the first person in American history to hold the title of “second gentleman”.

Meanwhile, President Biden will have a busy schedule next month although he is not travelling to Thailand. His visits to Egypt, Cambodia, and Indonesia have been scheduled.

On November 11, Biden will attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Egypt, according to the White House press secretary.

