The latest news on what's happening in the region

ANN news highlights: Fri, Nov 18, 2022
Apec
China
Xi says Asia-Pacific is ‘no-one’s backyard’, rejects attempts to politicise trade and economic relations - Straits Times
US
V-P Harris to defend Biden’s Indo-Pacific strategy in speech to CEOs - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Japan-China
Xi, Kishida meet as tensions grow over Taiwan, East China Sea - Reuters for The Japan News
Philippines-China
Marcos meets Xi, pushes Apec health investments | Inquirer
Thailand-France
Prayut, Macron pledge to boost economic cooperation - The Nation
MH17
Dutch court sentences three to life in prison for 2014 downing of MH17 over Ukraine | Reuters for The Star
Myanmar Crisis
Junta to pardon almost 6,000 prisoners - Eleven Media
South China Sea
Harris’ PH trip includes Palawan, tour on WPS patrol vessel | Inquirer
Trafficking Bhutan
Bhutan at risk of dropping to Tier 3 of Trafficking in Persons Report | Kuensel
US-China
Editorial: Xi-Biden summit - Dawn
Apec CEO
Vietnam
Vietnamese President highlights requirements of future trade, investment - Vietnam News
Philippines I
‘Winning trust and mutual cooperation key to cope with current challenges’ - The Nation
Philippines II
Thailand’s CP Group vows hike in PH investments | Inquirer
Sustainability
Sustainable development a challenging balancing act, speakers at Apec CEO Summit say - The Nation
Investment Saudi-Korea
Saudi crown prince's visit brings $30b in busines deals - Korea Herald
Climate Pakistan
Climate change may cut Pakistan’s GDP by 18pc to 20pc: World Bank - Dawn
China-Thailand
BRI, RCEP to boost business opportunities - China Daily
Auto Japan
Toyota pushes AI to drive like pros - The Japan News
Kudo Cambodia
Kingdom’s rice crowned world’s No1 | Phnom Penh Post