The latest news on what's happening in the region

Apec

China

Xi says Asia-Pacific is ‘no-one’s backyard’, rejects attempts to politicise trade and economic relations - Straits Times



US

V-P Harris to defend Biden’s Indo-Pacific strategy in speech to CEOs - Bloomberg for Straits Times



Japan-China

Xi, Kishida meet as tensions grow over Taiwan, East China Sea - Reuters for The Japan News



Philippines-China

Marcos meets Xi, pushes Apec health investments | Inquirer



Thailand-France

Prayut, Macron pledge to boost economic cooperation - The Nation



MH17

Dutch court sentences three to life in prison for 2014 downing of MH17 over Ukraine | Reuters for The Star

