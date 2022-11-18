‘US is here to stay, says Kamala, promising more regional engagement

In her speech on Friday, she said the US has an “enduring economic commitment … measured not in years, but in decades and generations” to the region.

“The US is here to stay,” Harris promised as she stressed Washington’s previous efforts in the region, such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which is dedicated to equitable growth and high environmental and labour standards.

She also cited the Quad Vaccine Partnership launched last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our message is clear. The US has an enduring economic commitment to the Indo-Pacific, one that is measured not in years, but in decades and generations,” she said.

Strengthening partnerships with the private sector is also crucial to the United States' plan to engage with the region, the vice president said.

“The US is here to stay. Strengthening our economic relationships in this region and partnering with the private sector is a top priority for the US and a bipartisan one,” Harris said.

The Biden administration is also pioneering new models in economic cooperation, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework launched earlier this year to promote fair trade, supply chain resilience, clean energy and anti-corruption, she said.